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Smoky Mountain & Cades Cove Fall Beauty + Song SIMPLE GIFTS
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203 views • November 29, 2021
Breathtaking panoramas of the Smoky Mountains in the Fall & fascinating images of ancient homesteads in Cades Cove, are set to a background of the traditional song, "Simple Gifts," as sung by Ann M. Wolf. This beautiful string & vocal version of the song is produced by Tracy Collins. Ann also shares a few images from her cabin home in East, Tennessee, including her gardens, porch, and wood-cook stove.
CREDITS:
Song: "Simple Gifts" is sung by Ann M. Wolf
Songwriters: Original version by Joseph Brackett, Jr. (1853) & verse two lyrics are written by Ann M. Wolf
Song Producer: Tracy Collins - https://tracycollinsmusic.com/
Video: Images & film clips & editing are by Ann M. Wolf
For artist & song info: https://annmwolf.info/
Special thanks to the keepers of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Ann is a life-time member of the Smoky Mountain National Park and encourages people to become a contributing member to this organization, to support park management and preservation efforts.
CREDITS:
Song: "Simple Gifts" is sung by Ann M. Wolf
Songwriters: Original version by Joseph Brackett, Jr. (1853) & verse two lyrics are written by Ann M. Wolf
Song Producer: Tracy Collins - https://tracycollinsmusic.com/
Video: Images & film clips & editing are by Ann M. Wolf
For artist & song info: https://annmwolf.info/
Special thanks to the keepers of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Ann is a life-time member of the Smoky Mountain National Park and encourages people to become a contributing member to this organization, to support park management and preservation efforts.
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