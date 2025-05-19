🚨 Putin talks to media after a phone call with Trump - FULL Video

🚨 Putin talks to media after 2 hour phone call with Trump - FULL VIDEO

RARE wholesome details from Putin–Trump call

– They addressed each other as Donald and Vladimir

– NEITHER wanted to hang up first

– Trump told him: ‘Vladimir, you can pick up the phone at ANY time…. I will be happy to talk to you’

In cordial conversation, Putin CONGRATULATES Trump on birth of 11th grandson

Trump also said he sees Russia as 'one of the most important partners' of the United States

Adding:

🔥 RUSSIA'S RED LINES: What Trump Heard From Putin

Exclusive analysis by Igor Korotchenko (Editor-in-Chief, "National Defense")

Moscow's Non-Negotiables:

1️⃣ Recognize new territorial realities (4 regions = Russia)

2️⃣ Complete Ukrainian withdrawal from these territories

3️⃣ Halt all Western arms shipments

4️⃣ Ukraine's neutral/non-bloc status

💡 Key Quotes:

💬 "What we say - we deliver. Trump heard this clearly."

💬 "Accepting Russia's terms would fast-track peace within VERY short timelines."

💬 "But make no mistake - Russia will achieve its goals regardless."

posted @Sputnik

Adding: 🚨 TRUMP DROPS BOMBSHELL ON PUTIN CALL: "EXCELLENT TONE" & MASSIVE FUTURE TRADE DEALS? 🇺🇸🤝🇷🇺

🔸 "If the vibe wasn’t good, I’d tell you STRAIGHT UP," Trump declared after his "excellent" chat with Putin.

🔸 RUSSIA EYEING POST-WAR TRADE BOOM? Trump claims Moscow is ready to go BIG on US deals once the conflict ends. 💼🔥

🔸 CEASEFIRE TALKS NOW: “Russia and Ukraine MUST negotiate DIRECTLY — no outsiders,” Trump insists. Kiev and Moscow urged to start talks IMMEDIATELY. 🕊

🔸 VATICAN STEPS IN? The Holy See reportedly offered to HOST peace negotiations. ⛪️

🔸 ZELENSKYY & NATO BRIEFED: Trump says he’s already looped in Ukraine’s leader and allies.

Trump's social media:

@realDonaldTrump

Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later. Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic “bloodbath” is over, and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately. I have so informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin. The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!

post: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114535693441367601