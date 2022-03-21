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3/17/2022 Miles Guo: The West has realized that they should seize the overseas state-owned assets of the CCP ASAP. Changpeng Zhao will be finished, but the Himalaya Coin will be the cleanest and greatest digital currency. Many Hong Kong people have bought the Himalaya Coin recently