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[VO] [Audio] Affaire du 1051 Ramsdell Drive | Un message de Sidrah transmis par son amie Natasha.
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10 views • May 12, 2021
Un message de Sidrah transmis par son amie Natasha à l'attention du groupe Facebook « Justice for David Crowley and family », recueilli par Greg Fernandez Jr.
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJ8OX1EOU8c
Transcription intégrale de la vidéo en anglais :
https://www.mediafire.com/file/p8jczlxin513987/Transcription_en_anglais_de_la_vid%25C3%25A9o_-_A_message_from_Sidrah_.docx/file
Transcription intégrale de la vidéo en français :
https://www.mediafire.com/file/0op2z0ooi917n8w/Transcription_en_fran%25C3%25A7ais_de_la_vid%25C3%25A9o_-_A_message_from_Sidrah_.docx/file
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Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJ8OX1EOU8c
Transcription intégrale de la vidéo en anglais :
https://www.mediafire.com/file/p8jczlxin513987/Transcription_en_anglais_de_la_vid%25C3%25A9o_-_A_message_from_Sidrah_.docx/file
Transcription intégrale de la vidéo en français :
https://www.mediafire.com/file/0op2z0ooi917n8w/Transcription_en_fran%25C3%25A7ais_de_la_vid%25C3%25A9o_-_A_message_from_Sidrah_.docx/file
=================================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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