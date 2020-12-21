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911 HOAX INFO- ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS FOR 9-11 TRUTH Original Documentary
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196 views • December 21, 2020
911 HOAX INFO- ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS FOR 9-11 TRUTH Original Documentary
BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist
Considering the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn on Dec. 21st 2020 and the subsequent events and awakening to happen afterwards these videos will be more important than you think. Thanks and check my channel for new videos and please watch and research Flat Earth . Also upload or share these videos to your own blogs and/or video platforms.
BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist
Considering the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn on Dec. 21st 2020 and the subsequent events and awakening to happen afterwards these videos will be more important than you think. Thanks and check my channel for new videos and please watch and research Flat Earth . Also upload or share these videos to your own blogs and/or video platforms.
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