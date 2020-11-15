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PORNOGRAFIA A HANDEL LUDŹMI PORNOGRAPHY FUELS HUMAN TRAFFICKING (POLISH SUBTITLES)
Ankyra Publications
Ankyra Publications
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77 views • November 15, 2020

Handel ludźmi i pornografia stały się światowymi epidemiami. Dowiedz się, jak pornografia napędza handel ludźmi i na odwrót. Przyjrzymy się tym korelacjom za pomocą badań naukowych, statystyk i zeznań. Odwiedź nas na ankyrapublication.com i znajdź nadzieję i rozwiązania już dziś. Dysponujemy praktycznymi, biblijnymi materiałami, które pomagają mężczyznom i kobietom, zarówno samotnym, jak i żonatym, uwolnić się od tego uzależnienia, a także narzędziami, które małżonkowie mogą leczyć, radzić sobie i przetwarzać z jego efektów. Human trafficking and pornography consumption have become worldwide epidemics. Learn how pornography fuels human trafficking, and vice versa. We'll look at these correlations using scientific research, statistics, and testimonies. Visit us at ankyrapublications.com and find hope and solutions today. We offer workshops and have practical, biblical materials to help men and women, both single and married, get freed from this addiction and also tools for spouses to heal, cope, and process from it’s effects. Copyright Ⓒ 2020 by Ankyra Publications. All rights reserved. No part of this video may be reproduced or used in any manner without written permission of the copyright owner.

Keywords
help for partnershuman trafficking storiessex addiction helpsex slavery victimspornography fuels human traffickinghelp for sex addictspornography helpcorrelation between pornography consumption and human traffickingporn fuels human traffickingpolish subtitlespolish translation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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