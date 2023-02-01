Michael Cargill Update on ATF Pistol Brace Ban

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An update from Michael Cargill on the ATF pistol brace ban, now that it has gone into effect.
Michael Cargill is currently suing the ATF for the right to have bump stocks as well as to ensure that the ATF, and other federal agencies, do not try to create their own laws without the consent of "we the people".
Tune in to the Come And Talk It radio show on Sundays for more info!