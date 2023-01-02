YOUR HEALTH, YOUR SOVEREIGNITY VERSUS THE (((TERMINATOR💉GENE))) 📺 MEDICS MADEJ & GOSSELIN

https://ussanews.com/2022/12/28/the-vaccine-from-hell-dr-madej-notes-that-modernas-vaccine/ There are serious questions about our politicians. Are they being paid-off to allow Gates to experiment on the world population? The correlation between Italy and the only country to allow a Gates experimentation needs to be addressed. The problem we really have is no politician will allow an investigation that exposes their own corruption or bad decisions.





Satan is permitted, for a time, to rule over the majority in this world. At the time when Jesus began His public ministry, He faced a series of tests from Satan, one of which was an offer to receive the kingdoms of the world without going to the cross. Satan told Jesus, “I will give You all this domain and its glory; for it has been handed over to me, and I give it to whomever I wish” (Luke 4:6). Satan took possession of “this domain and its glory” by God’s permission and man’s sin, presumably,





As Christians, we have victory in Christ. At the moment we trusted Christ as Savior…





Dr. Madej’s blood curdling explanation of Moderna’s new vaccine presents a dark, chilling moment for humanity, a day of no return. It has its roots in something called Transhumanism.





Dr. Madej is saying vaccine makers are up to more than producing antibodies against pathogenic bacteria and viruses. Humanity is stepping into re-programming our entire species, homo sapiens, from what she calls version 1.0 to 2.0.





Let me say it again, Moderna’s vaccine is not solely about infectious disease prevention. It is a part of something called transhumanism – where technology is melded and is inseparable from humans.





Transhumanism gains fear factor when, in the back of many people’s minds is the question, are they making this COVID-19 vaccine to depopulate the planet?





"...you're correct. The renaming of parasites to disease names started in 1939. Read the paragraph prefacing the PARASITES section where it instructs doctors to name the disease(or symptoms) and not name the parasite(or SOURCE). Because western medicine was built on treatments and not cures, so the renaming of "bugs"(parasites) to mysterious sounding 'diseases' was an integral part of their pharmaceutical plan$$.





Then peruse the parasite names; did you know Anthrax is a parasite? Then note the Manual's cover. It's not handled by a Health Department or medical board, it's COMMERCE. A very carefully crafted money scheme based on lies by omission."





