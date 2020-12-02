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Lori Colley - Episode 461 This is Our Country. We’re Taking it Back!
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6 views • December 02, 2020
December 2, 2020
POTUS delivers most important speech of his presidency, plus blockbuster rally in Atlanta and testimonies to terrify China and their the deep-state global elite American puppets.
Thanks for watching and praying!
MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r
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Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
POTUS delivers most important speech of his presidency, plus blockbuster rally in Atlanta and testimonies to terrify China and their the deep-state global elite American puppets.
Thanks for watching and praying!
MY INTERVIEW WITH JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS on Dominion and fraud in Michigan and Georgia:
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness?wix-vod-video-id=c6f2f7a64c964670be5b3de93f60d039&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kh29zk0r
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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