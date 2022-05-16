Governor of Pennsylvania suffers VAXX induced BLOOD CLOTS & STROKE

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@JohnFetterman
My 1st dose a few weeks ago was quick, painless, and as a walk-in; the 2nd dose today was no different.
My sincere thanks @AHNtoday for running a 1st rate vaccination process.
We got this, Pennsylvania.
Let’s all vax up, PA.
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The vaccine booster doesn’t track you. The phone you’re reading this tweet on, however, is a different story.
Let’s Vax 🆙 Pennsylvania. 💉💪
2:19 PM · Feb 16, 2022·Twitter Web App
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Doctors explain what led to John Fetterman’s stroke
The lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate is expected to have a full recovery.
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Josef Thoma MD/PhD, general practitioner from Berlin, lucidly explains the findings of vaccine-induced vasculitis and thrombosis made by pathologists Burkhardt and Lange
https://rumble.com/v148be5-vaccine-induced-damage-to-our-vascular-system.html
SOURCES:
https://web.archive.org/web/20220515233959/https://twitter.com/JohnFetterman/status/1394298200601894921
https://web.archive.org/web/20220516000947/https://twitter.com/JohnFetterman/status/1494073961172422656
https://www.inquirer .com/politics/election/fetterman-stroke-atrial-fibrillation-cause-prognosis-20220515.html
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