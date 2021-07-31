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MEXICO: PRESIDENT WARNS "WE MUST NOT SUBMIT TO THE DICTATES OF BIG PHARMA"
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341 views • July 31, 2021
This sounds hopeful . . . at least there is one Leader whose standing tall for what is right!! Pray for this man he could be targeted for holding strong.
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