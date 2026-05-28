BREAKING: RITUALISTIC SEXUAL ABUSE IN ISRAEL EXPOSED



Kan 11's "Zman Emet" investigation exposed ritualistic sexual abuse in Gush Etzion. YouTube took it down and outlets are trying to suppress this story. We're posting the full translated documentary.



Gush Etzion Regional Council admitted after the investigation: "The acts attributed to people from the Bloc are pure evil and moral perversion. We condemn the acts and their perpetrators."



What the investigation found:



Five women, most who didn't know each other, described strikingly similar patterns of multi-perpetrator ritualistic sexual abuse occurring in the same areas of Gush Etzion. The broadcast featured recordings, filmed confrontations, and testimony from professionals who had accompanied complainants over years.



One survivor described being taken to an abandoned structure near a spring, where multiple men engaged in ritualistic abuse, set fires around her, and buried her. She spent 26 years suppressing the memories before they resurfaced at age 30.



Survivors described abuse beginning as young as 3-4 years old. The investigation included psychological analysis showing how abusers weaponize religious language, beliefs, and rituals to manipulate victims into complicity and silence.



Legal experts noted Israel's statute of limitations on sexual crimes makes prosecution nearly impossible for cases involving early childhood trauma and delayed disclosure.



We're posting the full translated documentary below so this evidence doesn't disappear. Please share this video.



JFeed Article.



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