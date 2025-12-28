Report of Claudia Cuervo. Case of cat Jimeno. Voice in Spanish with English subtitles.





Excerpt from the video by graduate Claudia Celia Cuervo Espinosa, on the case of Jimeno cat, within the report titled “The soul and the biological survival programmes”, of Thursday 29th May 2025, within the frame of the Fifth International Congress of Regressive Therapy, carried out at the Alicún de las Torres resort (Granada, Andalucia).





The regression therapist Claudia Cuervo shows how a cat with emaciated face and body through bites and scratches, heals from its several traumas, being the regressive patient the nearest person to the animal. It was a therapeutic work carried out by a team into which also took part therapists Victoria Amador and José Quintero Zavala.





Length: 7 minutes and 13 seconds. Language: voice in Castillian (Spanish) with English subtitles.





Link of the full report video in Castillian (Spanish):





https://youtu.be/CmJmLXCTiEU





Link to all the available congress reports, in Castillian (Spanish):





https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2mBOoF1OkobPrkycVS781x2MOPNDK8Ip





Translation: Loto Perrella.