Famine and Food Supply Chain Disruptions, an interview with Maria Zeee

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Rising concerns around global food systems are drawing attention to how fragile supply chains can be under pressure. From planting delays to disrupted distribution, the ripple effects may take months or even years to fully unfold. While some regions face immediate risks, others could experience rising prices and limited access to essentials. Understanding these patterns is key. Watch the latest interview for deeper insights and broader context on what could lie ahead.
#FoodSecurity #GlobalSupply #EconomicImpact #SupplyChains
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrrepo
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