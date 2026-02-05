Conrad Vine & Adventist Frontier Missions Push Vaccines On SDA Youth Entering Missionary Fields

Conrad Vine and Adventist Frontier Missions pushed vaccines on Seventh Day Adventist youth while he was rebuking the General Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists for not writing religious exemption letters for SDA members during the C0V!D-19 pandemic. This hypocrisy of Dr Conrad Vine is just one of the ways he has been misleading the SDA Church . Pastor Conrad Vine is in gross apostasy and is not standing on the third angels message. Hartland College and Outpost Centers International are also mentioned in this video.





2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1OvsDDscI&t=1748s





Religious Exemption Letter For Jab. Pastors & Bible Believing Christians Stand For Religious Liberty

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqIFub3Mz4





DreamTellers47 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4ZuZVnwSlif7iKCSs3U6Gw





Biblical Health & Natural Remedies https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3nikFz_lC6dRgWWNVyB0AC&si=7_SHb_peutBwLtKr





#SDA

#SDAChurch

#Adventist

#AdventistFrontierMissions

#SDAMissionary





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House