Conrad Vine & Adventist Frontier Missions Push Vaccines On SDA Youth Entering Missionary Fields
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
0
28 views • 3 days ago

Conrad Vine and Adventist Frontier Missions pushed vaccines on Seventh Day Adventist youth while he was rebuking the General Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists for not writing religious exemption letters for SDA members during the C0V!D-19 pandemic. This hypocrisy of Dr Conrad Vine is just one of the ways he has been misleading the SDA Church . Pastor Conrad Vine is in gross apostasy and is not standing on the third angels message. Hartland College and Outpost Centers International are also mentioned in this video.


2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1OvsDDscI&t=1748s


Religious Exemption Letter For Jab. Pastors & Bible Believing Christians Stand For Religious Liberty

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqIFub3Mz4


DreamTellers47 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4ZuZVnwSlif7iKCSs3U6Gw


Biblical Health & Natural Remedies https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3nikFz_lC6dRgWWNVyB0AC&si=7_SHb_peutBwLtKr


#SDA

#SDAChurch

#Adventist

#AdventistFrontierMissions

#SDAMissionary


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

sda churchseventh day adventist churchconrad vinesda apostasydr conrad vineadventist churchgeneral conference of seventh day adventistshartland collegeoutpost centers internationalsda hypocrisyadventist frontier missionssda missionarypastor conrad vinesda missionariesconrad vine vaccinessda hospital vaccinessda missionary vaccines
