In 2024, I Will Run for 'President of Ukraine' - the Head of the "Wagner" PMC, Yevgeniy Prigozhin - "If I win the election, then everything will be fine, ammunition will not be needed."

In 2024, I will run for president of Ukraine — the head of the "Wagner" PMC, Yevgeniy Prigozhin.
"I am making a very important statement; I am making a political coming out." Just now, looking at everything around me, I have political ambitions. I decided to run for President of Ukraine. In 2024 ,I have decided to run for the (office of) president of Ukraine.I have decided to compete for that office with Poroshenko and Zelensky. "If I win the election, then everything will be fine, ammunition will not be needed." Prigozhin said.😎
Prigozhin is trolling Zelensky ; )
