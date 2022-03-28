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3.28.22: From GA to PATEL, Polish citizen to journalist in Ukraine, Hunter to Tucker... why would the [DS] panic? PRAY!
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63 views • March 29, 2022
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https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19945
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✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️
http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
———————————————————
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here-->
http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
Our AWK Website:
https://www.andweknow.com/
Uncensored VIDS:
https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast:
https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
There Is No Time
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31510/there-is-no-time?search=there-is-no-time
Banners for Freedom -
https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Mayor NYC meme
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/51398
Doomsday plane
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/51415
RFK schools Megyn Kelly on vaccines
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19906
Video about hunter
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19931
Trump full speech from GA
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19945
Sean penn acting
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/19949
Trump no more masks
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/21069
Cornell University vax but positive
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2996
Alex Stein comedian on Fox
https://t.me/chiefnerd/3010
Laptop shows Hunter secured millions for US contractors
https://t.me/chiefnerd/3011
Kash Patel explains lawsuits
https://t.me/chiefnerd/3026
Kyrie Irving
https://t.me/chiefnerd/3034
No one wants to see Joe in Poland
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/81391
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts:
https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
Subscribestar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/andweknow
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
Telegram:
https://t.me/andweknowLT
Clouthub:
https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313..
.
Gab:
https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr:
https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute:
https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ:
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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