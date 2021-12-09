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PT50 Nationwide Covid-19 Vaccine Tyranny Mandates Causes Protests Backlash Resignations & Firings
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50 views • December 09, 2021
PT50 Nationwide Covid-19 Vaccine Tyranny Mandates Causes Protests Backlash Resignations & Firings
CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4990572/senate-debate-blocking-vaccine-mandate-private-employers
Senate Debate on Blocking Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers
In this clip, Republican and Democratic senators debate a resolution that would block the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private employers, with Republicans for the resolution & Democrats against it. This debate happened before a 52-48 vote in favor of the resolution.
CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4990572/senate-debate-blocking-vaccine-mandate-private-employers
Senate Debate on Blocking Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers
In this clip, Republican and Democratic senators debate a resolution that would block the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private employers, with Republicans for the resolution & Democrats against it. This debate happened before a 52-48 vote in favor of the resolution.
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