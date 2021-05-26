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Probably Alexandra: Programmed - American Folklore Satanic Serial Killers (Part 4)
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55 views • May 26, 2021
This video includes:
A look at the similarities infamous k/llers share
The role intelligence agencies played behind the scenes
Various programs, operations, and projects implicated in mind control
LINKS:
NOTE: I have changed the links into TINYURL’s and added /’s to break up the words and avoid the bots.
My Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/Probablyalexandra
Instagram: @probablyalexandra
Ko-fi & Venmo: @probablyalexandra
LS/D link to Ch/rles M/nson https://tinyurl.com/5yfuc9hw:
Inside the archive of an LS/D researcher: https://tinyurl.com/3kem924w
Progr/mmed to K/ll: PDF file: https://tinyurl.com/3q3wfqpc
America’s Secret Establishment: https://tinyurl.com/2p5atayy
Gary Heidnik: https://tinyurl.com/b4zm8uxv
Ottis Toole: https://tinyurl.com/bmpxktsb
Chicago Tribune article 1977: https://tinyurl.com/pmmsemzu
U.S. Hearing June 16, 1977: https://tinyurl.com/zdbx69hy
JW Gacy and Mrs.Carter (closeup of pin: https://tinyurl.com/36buwzxh
Chicago Tribune: Ga/cy: https://tinyurl.com/57mttjnr
Michael Aq/ino: https://tinyurl.com/3n5fju5c
The Ultimate Ev/l: https://tinyurl.com/n7eh3th9
Tamer/yn Tsarn/ev: https://tinyurl.com/7rvfxp6j
Stephen Kinzner: Poison/r in Chief: https://tinyurl.com/px572h8w
National Institutes of Health: https://tinyurl.com/32v3636n
European Psychiatry Association: https://tinyurl.com/vbmnzfm6
Newsweek Acosta article: https://tinyurl.com/wcd68rk
Behavioral Control Research: https://tinyurl.com/4nep6mhr
MKOFT/N: https://tinyurl.com/uwpumtpy
New YorkTimes Phoenix Prog: https://tinyurl.com/mjxee5aw
Columb/ne: https://tinyurl.com/6rdtpavj
Columb/ne in Retrospect: https://tinyurl.com/tcn8srrb
ProbablyAlexandra
3085 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jn8zCfTnkH4g/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0AUhCQJ6GsDs/
A look at the similarities infamous k/llers share
The role intelligence agencies played behind the scenes
Various programs, operations, and projects implicated in mind control
LINKS:
NOTE: I have changed the links into TINYURL’s and added /’s to break up the words and avoid the bots.
My Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/Probablyalexandra
Instagram: @probablyalexandra
Ko-fi & Venmo: @probablyalexandra
LS/D link to Ch/rles M/nson https://tinyurl.com/5yfuc9hw:
Inside the archive of an LS/D researcher: https://tinyurl.com/3kem924w
Progr/mmed to K/ll: PDF file: https://tinyurl.com/3q3wfqpc
America’s Secret Establishment: https://tinyurl.com/2p5atayy
Gary Heidnik: https://tinyurl.com/b4zm8uxv
Ottis Toole: https://tinyurl.com/bmpxktsb
Chicago Tribune article 1977: https://tinyurl.com/pmmsemzu
U.S. Hearing June 16, 1977: https://tinyurl.com/zdbx69hy
JW Gacy and Mrs.Carter (closeup of pin: https://tinyurl.com/36buwzxh
Chicago Tribune: Ga/cy: https://tinyurl.com/57mttjnr
Michael Aq/ino: https://tinyurl.com/3n5fju5c
The Ultimate Ev/l: https://tinyurl.com/n7eh3th9
Tamer/yn Tsarn/ev: https://tinyurl.com/7rvfxp6j
Stephen Kinzner: Poison/r in Chief: https://tinyurl.com/px572h8w
National Institutes of Health: https://tinyurl.com/32v3636n
European Psychiatry Association: https://tinyurl.com/vbmnzfm6
Newsweek Acosta article: https://tinyurl.com/wcd68rk
Behavioral Control Research: https://tinyurl.com/4nep6mhr
MKOFT/N: https://tinyurl.com/uwpumtpy
New YorkTimes Phoenix Prog: https://tinyurl.com/mjxee5aw
Columb/ne: https://tinyurl.com/6rdtpavj
Columb/ne in Retrospect: https://tinyurl.com/tcn8srrb
ProbablyAlexandra
3085 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jn8zCfTnkH4g/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0AUhCQJ6GsDs/
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