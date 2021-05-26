BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Probably Alexandra: Programmed - American Folklore Satanic Serial Killers (Part 4)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
55 views • May 26, 2021
This video includes:
A look at the similarities infamous k/llers share
The role intelligence agencies played behind the scenes
Various programs, operations, and projects implicated in mind control

LINKS:
NOTE: I have changed the links into TINYURL’s and added /’s to break up the words and avoid the bots.

My Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/Probablyalexandra
Instagram: @probablyalexandra
Ko-fi & Venmo: @probablyalexandra

LS/D link to Ch/rles M/nson https://tinyurl.com/5yfuc9hw:
Inside the archive of an LS/D researcher: https://tinyurl.com/3kem924w

Progr/mmed to K/ll: PDF file: https://tinyurl.com/3q3wfqpc
America’s Secret Establishment: https://tinyurl.com/2p5atayy

Gary Heidnik: https://tinyurl.com/b4zm8uxv

Ottis Toole: https://tinyurl.com/bmpxktsb

Chicago Tribune article 1977: https://tinyurl.com/pmmsemzu

U.S. Hearing June 16, 1977: https://tinyurl.com/zdbx69hy

JW Gacy and Mrs.Carter (closeup of pin: https://tinyurl.com/36buwzxh

Chicago Tribune: Ga/cy: https://tinyurl.com/57mttjnr

Michael Aq/ino: https://tinyurl.com/3n5fju5c

The Ultimate Ev/l: https://tinyurl.com/n7eh3th9

Tamer/yn Tsarn/ev: https://tinyurl.com/7rvfxp6j
Stephen Kinzner: Poison/r in Chief: https://tinyurl.com/px572h8w
National Institutes of Health: https://tinyurl.com/32v3636n
European Psychiatry Association: https://tinyurl.com/vbmnzfm6
Newsweek Acosta article: https://tinyurl.com/wcd68rk
Behavioral Control Research: https://tinyurl.com/4nep6mhr

MKOFT/N: https://tinyurl.com/uwpumtpy

New YorkTimes Phoenix Prog: https://tinyurl.com/mjxee5aw

Columb/ne: https://tinyurl.com/6rdtpavj

Columb/ne in Retrospect: https://tinyurl.com/tcn8srrb

ProbablyAlexandra
3085 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jn8zCfTnkH4g/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0AUhCQJ6GsDs/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
Camera Hacking Concerns Prompt Security Reviews as Governments Weigh Bans

Camera Hacking Concerns Prompt Security Reviews as Governments Weigh Bans

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family&#8217;s search for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family’s search for answers

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy