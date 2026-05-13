🤡Clown prince Reza Pahlavi concerned as Trump negotiates with Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown prince Reza Pahlavi loses it as Trump is forced to negotiate with Iran
(same side as Israel, neither want this war to end) Cynthia
The exiled prince spent years advocating for bombing Iran and launching a bloody revolution.
Now his strategy has failed – the Iranian people united around their leaders, not the foreign puppet. So he shifts blame to Trump, who is scrambling to salvage the Strait.
💬 "You cannot send mixed signals. 'People need to rise,' and at the same time say, 'wait, we are negotiating' – that confuses everyone."
Pahlavi wanted war. Iranian people said no. Now he's just another agent whining as the US bends to Tehran's terms.
@geopolitics_prime