Panama Peaceful Protest

What began with a strike by teachers fed up with a higher cost of commuting has mushroomed into a wider movement with more aggressive tactics, including blockades of Panamanian ports and major highways. Panama's Maritime Chamber said the highway roadblocks have caused "financial losses in the millions for the maritime and logistics industries.”

Construction workers announced they would impose a 24-hour strike on Wednesday. Panama Canal unions voiced their solidarity, but are prohibited by law from striking themselves. Students, and impoverished indigenous people from the western part of country, have also joined the protests.

zerohedge.com/economics/inflation-protests-strikes-panama-grow-larger-despite-gas-price-cap

Protests in Panama

July 15, 2022

The day before, another attempt at dialogue called by the Government failed, when it convened talks that were rejected by the main popular alliances that are leading the strikes against the increase in the price of fuel, food and medicines, among other demands.

plenglish.com/news/2022/07/15/protests-in-panama-impact-shortages/

Austerity measures by Panamanian legislature are amid protests

Panamanian government commences talks to stop protests

July 14, 2022

The protests began last week promoted by the Pueblo Unidos por la Vida alliance; and in the western province of Veraguas, the National Alliance for the Rights of the Organized People, which brings together unions and popular organizations from all over the country.

plenglish.com/news/2022/07/14/panamanian-government-commences-talks-to-stop-protests/