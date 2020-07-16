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STOP WHITE GENOCIDE BY Ral9010 NatSoc
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44 views • July 16, 2020
original description
[Censorship confirmed by BitChute staff ]
Was only a matter of time folks.
My channel has now been censored in most European country's because of ''Illegal content''
This means that if you're located in Europe, and not using a VPN, you won't see my video's in the feed for new video's. BitChute removes them from the feed. So yeah, shadow-banned and censored.
Guess uploading video's on BitChute exposing White Genocide is now illegal.
Censored channels:
White Power
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whitepower
Andkons-Reich
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andkons-reich/
Ral9010
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ral9010
Stahlgewitter88
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xcvOyZLga24d/
holocaust-lies-exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/chann....el/holocaust-lies-ex
[Censorship confirmed by BitChute staff ]
Was only a matter of time folks.
My channel has now been censored in most European country's because of ''Illegal content''
This means that if you're located in Europe, and not using a VPN, you won't see my video's in the feed for new video's. BitChute removes them from the feed. So yeah, shadow-banned and censored.
Guess uploading video's on BitChute exposing White Genocide is now illegal.
Censored channels:
White Power
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whitepower
Andkons-Reich
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andkons-reich/
Ral9010
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ral9010
Stahlgewitter88
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xcvOyZLga24d/
holocaust-lies-exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/chann....el/holocaust-lies-ex
Keywords
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