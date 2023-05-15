Examples of symbolism in my dreams 🤔

Trying to understand the meaning of my dreams is subjective and very emotional (made myself cry even) but I think these examples are useful to encourage you to explore yours.
Toothproblems in a dream are about financial issues
Falling is about letting go or time for change
Pregnancy is about a project to be given birth to
Bitten by a snake is be careful who you trust
Birthplace is unresolved trauma, the need for a safe place
Red tunnel is rebirth, perseverance, salvation
Floods are feeling overwhelmed, insecurities
Being shot dead is a warning to get out of a situation, or something has to die but not my soul
Trusting Gods' plan trying not to be fearful but alert, trying to do things right.
🙏💖
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.