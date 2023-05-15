Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Examples of symbolism in my dreams 🤔
91 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday |

Trying to understand the meaning of my dreams is subjective and very emotional (made myself cry even) but I think these examples are useful to encourage you to explore yours.

Toothproblems in a dream are about financial issues

Falling is about letting go or time for change

Pregnancy is about a project to be given birth to

Bitten by a snake is be careful who you trust

Birthplace is unresolved trauma, the need for a safe place

Red tunnel is rebirth, perseverance, salvation

Floods are feeling overwhelmed, insecurities

Being shot dead is a warning to get out of a situation, or something has to die but not my soul

Trusting Gods' plan trying not to be fearful but alert, trying to do things right. 

🙏💖

Keywords
dreamsemotionalwarningsymbolismmessagesexplanationtraumasubjectivesubliminal self

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket