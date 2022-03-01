© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/28/22 Concerning Psoriasis And Asthma
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • March 01, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/28/22 Concerning Psoriasis And Asthma
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Monday, February 28, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show stating where people can find his books, CDs and DVDs. He also cites the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Asserting that the U.S. is fast approaching one million deaths from the virus. Comparing various countries that have similar populations and their numbers of infections and deaths.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Pennsylvania State University. Finding that mice with fatty liver disease given green tea extract and exercise lowered the amount lipid fat in the liver by half. Those given one or the other lowered lipid fats by one quarter.
Callers
Tony has a dog with Cushings disease.
Ieda has two questions the regarding her father who has tinnitis. Second she has questions concerning her with psoriasis and asthma.
Rose's sister has two hernianted disks in her back.
Gene has three questions the first regards if the Keto bars will be available again. Second he has questions about gluten cross contamination. Third he asks how he access Doc's zoom series.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Monday, February 28, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show stating where people can find his books, CDs and DVDs. He also cites the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Asserting that the U.S. is fast approaching one million deaths from the virus. Comparing various countries that have similar populations and their numbers of infections and deaths.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Pennsylvania State University. Finding that mice with fatty liver disease given green tea extract and exercise lowered the amount lipid fat in the liver by half. Those given one or the other lowered lipid fats by one quarter.
Callers
Tony has a dog with Cushings disease.
Ieda has two questions the regarding her father who has tinnitis. Second she has questions concerning her with psoriasis and asthma.
Rose's sister has two hernianted disks in her back.
Gene has three questions the first regards if the Keto bars will be available again. Second he has questions about gluten cross contamination. Third he asks how he access Doc's zoom series.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.