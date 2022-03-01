Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/28/22 Concerning Psoriasis And Asthma(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, February 28, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show stating where people can find his books, CDs and DVDs. He also cites the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Asserting that the U.S. is fast approaching one million deaths from the virus. Comparing various countries that have similar populations and their numbers of infections and deaths.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Pennsylvania State University. Finding that mice with fatty liver disease given green tea extract and exercise lowered the amount lipid fat in the liver by half. Those given one or the other lowered lipid fats by one quarter.CallersTony has a dog with Cushings disease.Ieda has two questions the regarding her father who has tinnitis. Second she has questions concerning her with psoriasis and asthma.Rose's sister has two hernianted disks in her back.Gene has three questions the first regards if the Keto bars will be available again. Second he has questions about gluten cross contamination. Third he asks how he access Doc's zoom series.