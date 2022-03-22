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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/22/2022
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10 views • March 22, 2022
Americans have several wars being waged on us, and our children, by the government, our media and our schools. There is no Godliness in any of that. Only the Devil. It is time to boycott Disney and all the leftist organizations that are indoctrinating our kids, before it is too late. if you want a copy of Doug's Book, C.R.E.A.T.O.R. go to www.douglasvgibbs.com/store. If you go there you will get an autographed book, as opposed to Amazon. Americans have several wars being waged on us, and our children, by the government, our media and our schools. There is no Godliness in any of that. Only the Devil. It is time to boycott Disney and all the leftist organizations that are indoctrinating our kids, before it is too late. if you want a copy of Doug's Book, C.R.E.A.T.O.R. go to www.douglasvgibbs.com/store.
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