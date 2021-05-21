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Chuck Schumer
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74 views • May 21, 2021
Chuck Schumer 2009 @ Georgetown Law School, , , in his own words!
Absolutely amazing what 11 years will do.
Do take 2 minutes and watch this, and you can stop wondering "what is the matter with our political process today"....
The absolute BEST imitation of Donald Trump...and he did it 11 years ago!
Pass it on to all voters in BOTH parties! This needs to go viral!
This is incredible. I wonder why CNN, NBC, MSN BC , CNBC, ABC, CBS or FOX doesn't bother to show this to you?
Two minutes you won't believe.
Absolutely amazing what 11 years will do.
Do take 2 minutes and watch this, and you can stop wondering "what is the matter with our political process today"....
The absolute BEST imitation of Donald Trump...and he did it 11 years ago!
Pass it on to all voters in BOTH parties! This needs to go viral!
This is incredible. I wonder why CNN, NBC, MSN BC , CNBC, ABC, CBS or FOX doesn't bother to show this to you?
Two minutes you won't believe.
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