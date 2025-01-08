2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 193 - What you goin' to do when they come for you?

Will you just hunker down and try to ride it out OR will you take a stand? If the result of the great Scamdemic of the early 2020's is any indication, most of the country will roll over like a docile little puppy wanting its belly rubbed... mask and all!

But some (and I hope many learned a lesson from the Scamdemic) will decide that "They will not comply!" Enough is enough! They cannot and will not do this to me again! We the People hold the real power in this country! And, we will make that know to everyone that wants to rule over us. The elected officials govern at the consent of the people. It's time we STOP CONSENTING!