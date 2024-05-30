Have you turned aside and embraced the plan of Satan?

2Thess lesson #88; Our study into 1Kings 11 shows us when Moloch was allowed into the nation of Israel. Also to take note of the rebellion in Psalms 106 which many Believers partake of today. Satan is always attempting infiltration into the people and plan of GOD.
