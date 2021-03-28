Episode 143 - The Truth About the Massive Voter Drive at the Border

Stop beating around the bush!



The current immigration crisis at the U.S./Mexico border is nothing more than a massive voter drive for the Democratic Party. Biden set out the welcome mat and the migrants flocked to the borders.



It is an engineered event designed to push as many illegal immigrants into the country as quickly as possible in order to grant amnesty and voting rights shortly thereafter. Many migrants, including thousands of children, are abused during their journey to the border. Women and girl's are routinely raped and sexually assaulted.



The majority of Americans oppose the Democrat's immigration policies but, like all good totalitarians, they ignore the people.



In their eyes, you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet. If a few thousand people’s lives are ruined, incur sexual assaults, sustain a few deaths or experience a little discomfort in order to accomplish the goal of Democrat-control of the federal government, so be it. It is pure evil.