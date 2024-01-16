The John Moore Show | 1.16.24 | Hour 1

John has Steven
Ben-Nun, Todd and Shannon Varvel to discuss LifeWave X39 patches for
the first hour…Tuesday Roundtable with Steven Ben-Nun, Cindy and
Dave Hodges for second hour…Cindy for the third hour. Prepper Tip:
Work on your physical fitness.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.