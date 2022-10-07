Iranians Completely Despise the Chinese Communist Party

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https://gnews.org/post/p1thrc805
During the grand broadcast on October 2, Miles Guo, leader of the Chinese Whistleblower Movement revealed that the CCP knew nothing about Khamenei’s death and little about the whereabouts of his family and those close to him. Simply because the Iranians despise the CCP and have not shared a single bit of information with the latter