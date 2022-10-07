Iranians Completely Despise the Chinese Communist Party

https://gnews.org/post/p1thrc805
During the grand broadcast on October 2, Miles Guo, leader of the Chinese Whistleblower Movement revealed that the CCP knew nothing about Khamenei’s death and little about the whereabouts of his family and those close to him. Simply because the Iranians despise the CCP and have not shared a single bit of information with the latter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.