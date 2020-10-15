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Video on Democratic Socialists That YouTube Killed When They Arbitrarily Banned My Channel
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19 views • October 15, 2020
Democratic Socialists are Communists. The first clue is that when the Bolsheviks first launched the Communist system, they called themselves "Democratic Socialists". This video gives a quick overview of the Democratic Socialists which Bernie Sanders, AOC, Rashida Talib, Jerry Nadler and other Democrats are members of. Truth doesn't fly on Big Tech platforms.
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