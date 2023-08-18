Create New Account
The Maui Fires
Is there a good explanation on how a book was written, printed, and published about the Maui fires on August 10th, 2023, when the fires started on August 8, through to August 14?

AI maybe?


Background theme music:

'Monster In The Field' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


