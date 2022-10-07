One America News - Covid Vaccine Spin of Death

Injections causing people to stand up, spin in a circle while fighting off unseen demons and drop dead. At this point, all shots must be considered lethal.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.