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Cannabis JImmy's Dancing Wine Glass Christmas Music series. So Entertaining. So Creative. How many wine glasses do know that can dance like this ? You may get dizzy watching this.
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90 views • December 26, 2021
Just having fun getting hammered on a bottle of wine. The thumbnail pic is Lake Tahoe on the California side. Is that awesome or what ? I think I will move there after I leave Colombia. Maybe do an Air B n B for a month or so. Something like that. It is one of the most beautiful places I have visited and skied. We used to drive up from UCLA during college and ski Sqaw Valley. So much fun.
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