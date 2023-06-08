Chest Up & Chin Out

Do Not Get Down In The Culture War
* The culture wars are real fights going on right now.
* If we are losing, why are (a) woke corporations’ stocks tanking and (b) woke sports teams reversing course?
* The war is shifting: these companies are in a panic; and the leftist mafia is on the run.
* We are not losing.
* Think tactically.
* The left’s arguments fall apart when you understand the basics.
* Confusion and fear are their coins of the realm.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2sw0dw-is-trump-in-danger-ep.-2027-06082023.html
• DARVO - Deny, Attack, Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender
https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1666334417256587265
https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1529219900278878208
