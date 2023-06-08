Create New Account
Chest Up & Chin Out
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Do Not Get Down In The Culture War

* The culture wars are real fights going on right now.

* If we are losing, why are (a) woke corporations’ stocks tanking and (b) woke sports teams reversing course?

* The war is shifting: these companies are in a panic; and the leftist mafia is on the run.

* We are not losing.

* Think tactically.

* The left’s arguments fall apart when you understand the basics.

* Confusion and fear are their coins of the realm.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 8 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sw0dw-is-trump-in-danger-ep.-2027-06082023.html



• DARVO - Deny, Attack, Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender

https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1666334417256587265

https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1529219900278878208

