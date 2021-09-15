TRUMP annonces publicly 2020 ELECTION Decertification IMMINENT

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The Marines are being deployed, new fences going up in Washington and the National Guard has been deployed in every State, meaning .....Shit's about to hit the fan.
It's a GOOD DAY AMERICA!
Use your discernment. Won't believe it until I see it. It's all theatre folks! Perhaps they need Trump for Warpspeed 2.0? Distraction....
Mirrored - wil paranormal