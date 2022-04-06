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Why You Need to Look Into Your Gut Health
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32 views • April 06, 2022
Do you a health issue that your doctor simply can’t make go away?
When it comes to pinning down the source of your health problems, don't ignore the gut.
Numerous studies are proving that our gut health impacts our mental, physical, and emotional health.
And this is why my guest, Dr. Michael Ruscio, is emphasizing that you shouldn’t overlook your gut health.
What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
When it comes to pinning down the source of your health problems, don't ignore the gut.
Numerous studies are proving that our gut health impacts our mental, physical, and emotional health.
And this is why my guest, Dr. Michael Ruscio, is emphasizing that you shouldn’t overlook your gut health.
What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
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