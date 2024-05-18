We ALREADY are at War with Russia UK admits as Germany ramps up conscription Redacted

Mirrored Content

Leaked reports show that Germany is considering “gender-neutral” conscription, which means everyone could be drafted to military service. It stands to reason since Germany now allows parents to change their child’s gender at birth so if you abolish biological sex, you can’t draft based on biological sex now can you? This follows calls for war from France, the UK and other NATO countries since NATO knows that it would need 90,000 troops to go up against Russia. Which no one wants!

