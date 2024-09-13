2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 176 - BACK TO THE FUTURE? “Old Topics Becoming New Again”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Déjà vu all over again. We have been doing this podcast for almost 4 years, 176 consecutive weekly episodes as well as several special episodes scattered throughout that time. There’s a saying that, “the only thing that’s certain is change.” Well, that idiom doesn’t seem to apply to these last four years. We’ve also discussed how these same topics we cover have been going on for much longer, but most never saw or realized what was happening.
We'll cover 911, the Jab, the constitution, endless wars, the economy and persecution. This will be a busy show!