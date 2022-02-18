Klaus Schwab & Dr Yuval Noah Harari | Great Evil Reset & Transhumanism Agenda

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2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/Yn9GF1r
The not so great, but very fascist globalist evil PED0 reset and transhumanism agenda of Nazi collaborator Klaus Schwab and Dr EVIL Yuval Noah Harari, with their satanic conferences, attended by such low lives, like Faux Joe Biden fraudulent president, and fake environmentalist sockpuppet, Mister whinny frequent private jet flyers himself, Leonardo DiCaprio. Ped0 Klaus Schwab, is also the mentor of such ridiculous sockpuppet politicians, like Justin Trudeau and Macron, both suspected of child abuse.
CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU FRIEND OF PED0PHILES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/DYgPcYn4OsHC/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/SpUfWNU
3. https://ugetube.com/watch/qIxp6QmCyL4igE2
JUSTIN TRUDEAU A KLAUS SCHWAB SOCKPUPPET:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/aorV8CzaQMFD/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/Z7m4CMw
Mirrored - RenaudBe