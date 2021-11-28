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KijaniAmariAK: The Rebirth Lucifer Rising From the Ashes [28.11.2021]
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50 views • November 28, 2021
In this episode we will take a look at the event that occurred on DELTA Airlines, where a woman gave birth on a flight from Mexico to Atlanta.
In doing so we will discover the symbolism hidden within this event which will also show how it is connected to other orchestrated Satanic ritual events that we have been discussing recently.
https://www.blbclassic.org/lang/lexicon/lexicon.cfm?Strongs=G616&;t=KJV
Dionso - 15.3K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_bOWqcZN0tX9-fZvsMBCaw/videos
2,641 Views nov 28, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/188JaYmFuQo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
In doing so we will discover the symbolism hidden within this event which will also show how it is connected to other orchestrated Satanic ritual events that we have been discussing recently.
https://www.blbclassic.org/lang/lexicon/lexicon.cfm?Strongs=G616&;t=KJV
Dionso - 15.3K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_bOWqcZN0tX9-fZvsMBCaw/videos
2,641 Views nov 28, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/188JaYmFuQo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
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