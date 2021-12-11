Only One Healthy Child Died of COVID-19 Because That One Did Not Get Any Early Treatment

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12/01/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough: Under no circumstances should children be mandated or forced to take Covid-19 vaccines. The, by and large, young, healthy children can be well managed with COVID-19, the vast majority need nothing whatsoever. There’s one child who was previously healthy, who died of COVID-19 because that one didn’t get any early treatment that could have been saved.