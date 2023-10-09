Create New Account
Thoughts on Archaix
Cahlen
134 views
Published 12 hours ago

Jason Breshears of Archaix probably knows more about Mankind's history than anyone alive, and that data has led him to believe we are on a 138 year cataclysm schedule with our next appointment in May of 2040.


https://archaix.com


survivalhistoryfuture

