Thoughts on Archaix

Jason Breshears of Archaix probably knows more about Mankind's history than anyone alive, and that data has led him to believe we are on a 138 year cataclysm schedule with our next appointment in May of 2040.





https://archaix.com





---





DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift

CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact

SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe

GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear

NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice