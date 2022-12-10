Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MARTIAL LAW IN BRAZIL? - Military DEPLOYED! - Election To Be Overturned? - MASS PROTESTS!
543 views
channel image
World Alternative Media
Published 17 hours ago |

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682


Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive protests in Brazil as it becomes more and more apparent that there will be a military takeover and martial law declared soon as the military proclaims Bolsonaro as the true leader of Brazil in the face of a stolen election by World Economic Forum favorite Lula de Silva who is also a convicted criminal and former President.

In this video, we break down the possibility of a military martial law being declared in the next week and the correlation of Brazil with BRICS, the new world order system for the Great Reset.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has acknowledged that quite likely, the Brazilian election was interfered with by Twitter.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/


JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
newscivil warpoliticselectionnwoconspiracycoupprotestsmartial lawbrazilbolsonarovoluntaryismbricslulajosh sigurdsongreat resetwam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket