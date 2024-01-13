CHECK and MATE! BRITAIN and The U.S. Have Fallen Into A Lethal TRAP!

A few days ago, in one of my videos on the situation in the Middle East, I said that dragging the United States into the war against the Houthis would be Washington's biggest strategic mistake in recent decades and that this mistake would deal a crushing blow not only to the Globalist system of the unipolar world but also to the security of Israel. Observing what is happening in the Middle East, it seems that an ideal plan of action has been developed against the globalists in Washington and London to weaken them and shift them from the world stage..................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN