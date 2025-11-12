TOMORROW ON THE HIGHWIRE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq.
Katie Pasitney, Universal Ostrich Farm
And Jefferey Jaxen Reports:
-New study shows most SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests were wrong
-How corporate media is working to shape emotions & reasoning like a military operation
📅November 13, 2025
⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET
📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH