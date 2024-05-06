Congress and antisemitism criminalizes the New Testament and free speech
15 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Give them time and you will be arrested for your speech and your thoughts!
Keywords
free speechcongressnew testamentantisemitism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos