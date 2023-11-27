Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. Navy Operator Reveals CHILLING UFO Coordinates | Unidentified | The UnXplained Zone
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
41 views
Published Yesterday

The UnXplained Zone: U.S. Navy Operator Reveals CHILLING UFO Coordinates (S1, E3) | Unidentified | Full Episode


The list of military eyewitnesses describing strange and threatening unidentified craft in U.S airspace is growing. And now, a U.S. Navy radar operator has provided something more: Actual coordinates where UFOS appeared and disappeared. Lue Elizondo and a new partner follow the trail, and find that these unidentified craft are still seen. In Season 1, Episode 3, "The Pattern Revealed."

#Unidentified

Subscribe for more from Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation and other great shows:

https://aetv.us/subscribe_unxplainedzone



Keywords
unidentifiedus navy operatorufo coordinatesthe unexplained zone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket