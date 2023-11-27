U.S. Navy Operator Reveals CHILLING UFO Coordinates | Unidentified | The UnXplained Zone

The UnXplained Zone: U.S. Navy Operator Reveals CHILLING UFO Coordinates (S1, E3) | Unidentified | Full Episode





The list of military eyewitnesses describing strange and threatening unidentified craft in U.S airspace is growing. And now, a U.S. Navy radar operator has provided something more: Actual coordinates where UFOS appeared and disappeared. Lue Elizondo and a new partner follow the trail, and find that these unidentified craft are still seen. In Season 1, Episode 3, "The Pattern Revealed."

#Unidentified

Subscribe for more from Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation and other great shows:

https://aetv.us/subscribe_unxplainedzone







