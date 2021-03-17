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Closure: Tiffany Dover is Resting in Peace - We Have the (Now Since Scrubbed) Receipts
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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300 views • March 17, 2021
Thanks with some help from my channel viewers I can actually officially say that I believe Tiffany Dover the 30 year old nurse from Alabama who was injected with the Pfizer vaccine on live TV and then passed out five minutes later is dead. I was unaware that another channel on BitChute had found her official Death Certificate on a search engine (which has since scrubbed her name and death) and posted a video on his channel. So thank you Point of Attention for your (early) investigative work because the internet has scrubbed Tiffany's death. Rest in Peace young lady.

My video on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/vd1hlf-one-month-later-tiffany-dover-is-still-dead-while-pfizer-vaccine-deaths-are.html?mref=2oodx&;mrefc=8

Hidden in Plain Sight
Monarchy 1 Butterfly
https://youtu.be/bW1LM_LQpdY
https://youtu.be/bW1LM_LQpdY

Tiffany Dover is Dead
PointOfAttention
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Axe3xufpWvkz/

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