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Closure: Tiffany Dover is Resting in Peace - We Have the (Now Since Scrubbed) Receipts
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300 views • March 17, 2021
Thanks with some help from my channel viewers I can actually officially say that I believe Tiffany Dover the 30 year old nurse from Alabama who was injected with the Pfizer vaccine on live TV and then passed out five minutes later is dead. I was unaware that another channel on BitChute had found her official Death Certificate on a search engine (which has since scrubbed her name and death) and posted a video on his channel. So thank you Point of Attention for your (early) investigative work because the internet has scrubbed Tiffany's death. Rest in Peace young lady.
My video on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vd1hlf-one-month-later-tiffany-dover-is-still-dead-while-pfizer-vaccine-deaths-are.html?mref=2oodx&;mrefc=8
Hidden in Plain Sight
Monarchy 1 Butterfly
https://youtu.be/bW1LM_LQpdY
https://youtu.be/bW1LM_LQpdY
Tiffany Dover is Dead
PointOfAttention
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Axe3xufpWvkz/
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
My video on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vd1hlf-one-month-later-tiffany-dover-is-still-dead-while-pfizer-vaccine-deaths-are.html?mref=2oodx&;mrefc=8
Hidden in Plain Sight
Monarchy 1 Butterfly
https://youtu.be/bW1LM_LQpdY
https://youtu.be/bW1LM_LQpdY
Tiffany Dover is Dead
PointOfAttention
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Axe3xufpWvkz/
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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